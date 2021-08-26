Goldsboro man arrested on breaking and entering charge at Days Inn Hotel

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man was arrested on multiple charges after a breaking and entering occurred at the Days Inn Hotel, according to Goldsboro Police Department.

On August 24, the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a report of a breaking and entering, the hotel is located at 801 E. US 70 Bypass in Goldsboro. The maintenance room had been broken into, and $1,103.48 in tools were stolen.

On August 25 after further investigation by the Goldsboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, a suspect was developed, and warrants were secured on Allen Clark Bennett fo:

Breaking and Entering

Larceny after Breaking and Entering

Possession of Stolen Goods

At 1:36 p.m., Bennett was arrested at the Days Inn Hotel. He was processed for his charges and confined to the Wayne County Jail under a $7,500 bond.

His first appearance is scheduled for August 26.