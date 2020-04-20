Live Now
Goldsboro man arrested on breaking and entering charges

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A Goldsboro man was arrested for breaking and entering into a storage unit.

On April 13, the Goldsboro Police Department took a report of a breaking and entering to a storage unit at 605 N Daisy Street, belonging to Jernigan’s Furniture.

An unknown suspect had cut the locks off the unit before entering, officers said.

On April 15 warrants were secured on 55-year-old Ronald Franklin Steele of Goldsboro for breaking and entering.

On April 16, at approximately 4 a.m. officers with the Goldsboro Police Department Support Services Division arrested Steele.

He received a $1,000 bond and his first appearance was scheduled for April 17.

