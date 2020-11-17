Goldsboro man arrested on drug charges following Monday night investigation

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A Goldsboro man was arrested on drug charges following a Monday night investigation.

At approximately 10 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department’s Selective Enforcement Unit (SEU) and Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) conducted a drug investigation in the parking lot of the Econo Lodge, 704 Corporate Drive.

Following the investigation, Kyle Michael Harris, 38 of Goldsboro was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Harris is currently in the Wayne County Jail under a $50,000 bond.