Goldsboro man arrested on financial card theft charge

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – On November 3, the Goldsboro Police Department took a report for financial card theft.

The victim reported that a debit card had been stolen and then used to purchase various items.

The incident was investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division, and, subsequently, a suspect was developed.

On November 30, warrants were secured on Rupert Shaeqwaun Mclaughlin Wicks III for:

Financial card theft

Obtaining property by false pretense

Financial card fraud

Wicks was arrested on November 30 by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and served on the outstanding warrants.

He was confined to the Wayne County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond with a first appearance scheduled for Tuesday, December 1.