Goldsboro man arrested on fraud charges

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) On October 23, the Goldsboro Police Department took a report for financial card fraud.

The victim reported that a debit card had been used at several locations.

Criminal Investigations Division investigated the incident and subsequently a suspect was developed.

On November 16, warrants were secured on Marcus Lamont Barbour for financial card fraud and obtaining property by false pretense.

On November 17, Barbour was arrested by the Wayne County Sherriff’s Office at the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office in Goldsboro and served on the outstanding warrants.

Barbour was confined to the Wayne County Detention Center under a $3,500 bond with a first appearance scheduled for November 18.