Goldsboro man arrested on multiple charges

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A Goldsboro man was arrested on multiple charges.

On Wednesday officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 200 building of the Grand at Day Point in reference to a trespassing call.

The anonymous call advised officials that Alquan Dunn was on the property and had previously been banned.

Officials also received a tip that Dunn has an outstanding warrant for firing into an occupied property that has been secured by GPD investigators on Tuesday.

This warrant was secured after an investigation from December 22, 2019 report of shots being fired into apartment 105 of Day Pointe.

Dunn was transported to the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office where the warrant for firing into an occupied property was served.

He was given a $50,000 bond with the first appearance in court on Thursday and was also charged with resist, delay, and obstructing arrest and second-degree trespass.

Dunn received a $2,500 bond for these charges and given a first appearance of April 6.