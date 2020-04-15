Goldsboro man arrested for discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A Goldsboro man was arrested on multiple charges.

On April 5 at approximately 5:47 p.m. Officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunshots in the area of 301 N. George St.

When officers arrived on scene they found that a subject fired multiple shots from a vehicle, striking another vehicle that was occupied by five people, three of whom were juveniles.

The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle.

An investigation into the incident was conducted by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Goldsboro Police Department.

34-year-old Reginald Lamar Whitted of Goldsboro was identified as a suspect.

On April 14 warrants were secured on Whitted for discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

At approximately 7:01 p.m. on April 14 officers with the Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Unit located Whitted at 301 W. Grantham St.

Whitted received a bond of $140,000 and is currently at the Wayne County Detention Center.

His first court appearance scheduled for April 15 at 1:30 p.m.