Goldsboro man arrested on obtaining property by false pretense charge

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A Goldsboro man has been arrested for obtaining property by false pretenses.

On October 28, the Goldsboro Police Department took a report of a larceny that occurred at the Handy Mart located at 2830 US Hwy 70 W.

An employee reported that a subject stole lottery tickets and fled. It was later determined that the suspect cashed in several of the stolen lottery tickets at Sheetz, located at 2829 US Hwy 70 W, and then attempted to steal additional lottery tickets.

On November 4, a suspect was developed and warrants were secured on Christopher Lee Bennett for obtaining property by false pretense, larceny, possession of stolen goods, and attempted larceny.

On November 9 at 6:40 p.m., Bennett was arrested by the Wayne County Sherriff’s Office in the 200 block of NC 581 S and served on the outstanding warrants.

Bennett was confined to the Wayne County Jail under a $4,500 secure bond with a first appearance scheduled for November 10.