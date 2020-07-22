Goldsboro man charged after leading officials on chase early Wednesday morning

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A Goldsboro man has been charged after leading officers on a chase early Wednesday morning.

On July 22 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Officer B. Gilstrap of the GHSP Traffic Unit attempted to stop a white Nissan Maxima on Ash Street for a speeding violation.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled, but eluded the officer.

The vehicle was spotted traveling west on Elm Street and officers attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the driver again failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit for approximately 3 miles through city streets traveling at high rates of speed.

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to turn left on Spence Avenue from Ash Street.

The vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck landscaping and cement bricks in the parking lot of Southern Bank at 2501 E. Ash Street.

The driver of the vehicle then jumped and ran from the vehicle, but was taken into custody in the parking lot by assisting officers.

Donovan Tafari Lobban of Goldsboro was identified as the driver.

He was charged with:

Fleeing to Elude Arrest (F),

Resisting a Public Officer,

Speeding, Careless & Reckless Driving, and

Driving the Wrong Way on a Dual Lane Roadway.

Lobban was given a $20,000 bond and he is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Lobban’s vehicle was seized pursuant to N.C. “Run and Done” statutes.