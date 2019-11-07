Goldsboro man charged in state tax case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A Goldsboro man was arrested Wednesday on felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

44-year-old Shaun David Brown was charged on Wednesday with six counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of obtaining property by false pretenses in the amount of $100,000.

Arrest warrants allege that the defendant unlawfully obtained or attempted to obtain approximately $428,490.80 from the North Carolina Department of Revenue by submitting multiple filings and payments to the North Carolina Department of Revenue by means of false pretenses during the years 2017 and 2018.

These false representations were calculated with the intent to deceive the North Carolina Department of Revenue into issuing refunds to the defendant to which he was not legally entitled to receive.

Brown appeared before a Wayne County magistrate and was placed under a $10,000 bond.

A first appearance is scheduled for Friday in Wake County District Court in Raleigh.

The charges against Shaun David Brown resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh.