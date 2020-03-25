Live Now
Goldsboro man charged with indecent liberties with a child

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on indecent liberties with a child charges in Wayne County.

On Wednesday around 12:35 p.m., Corey Ante McLaurin of Goldsboro was arrested in the 400 block of West Vine Street.

McLaurin was charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child.

The arrest was without incident.

McLaurin was sent to the Wayne County Jail under a $20,000 bond.

He has a first appearance in Wayne County District Court on Thursday at 9 a.m.

The arrest stems from a Department of Social Services complaint involving a juvenile victim on February 26 with the Goldsboro Police Department.

During the course of the investigation, McLaurin was identified as the suspect.

