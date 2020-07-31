Goldsboro man charged with possession of cocaine after traffic violation

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged with possession of cocaine after a traffic violation in Goldsboro.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. Thursday, July 30, officers with the Goldsboro Police Department’s Selective Enforcement Unit (SEU) and Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of Fussell Street for a traffic violation.

21-year-old, Kysheem Jaire Langston of Goldsboro was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine.

He was also given a citation for a stop sign violation.

Langston received a $500 bond. 

He was then transferred to the custody of the Wayne County Jail.

