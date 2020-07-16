Goldsboro man charged with statutory sexual offense w/ child less than 15 years of age

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A Goldsboro man has been charged with statutory sexual offense with a child less than 15 years of age.

On Thursday, June 25, a report was filed with the Goldsboro Police Department in regards to a juvenile victim being sexually assaulted by a known suspect.

After further investigation, the suspect was found to be Robert Alston of Goldsboro.

Alston turned himself in to the Goldsboro Police Department.

He was charged with:

  • Statutory sexual offense w/ child less than 15 years of age
  • Sexual activity by substitute parent/custodian.

Alston was given a $500,000 bond and his first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, July 16.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV