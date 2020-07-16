Goldsboro man charged with statutory sexual offense w/ child less than 15 years of age

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A Goldsboro man has been charged with statutory sexual offense with a child less than 15 years of age.

On Thursday, June 25, a report was filed with the Goldsboro Police Department in regards to a juvenile victim being sexually assaulted by a known suspect.

After further investigation, the suspect was found to be Robert Alston of Goldsboro.

Alston turned himself in to the Goldsboro Police Department.

He was charged with:

Statutory sexual offense w/ child less than 15 years of age

Sexual activity by substitute parent/custodian.

Alston was given a $500,000 bond and his first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, July 16.