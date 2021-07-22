Goldsboro man facing charges of indecent liberties with child

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child after he was arrested on Wednesday.

On June 28 at approximately 4 a.m., the Goldsboro Police Department took a report of indecent liberties with a child. Officers said the reporting person a 15-year-old juvenile female was involved in a sexual relationship with a 28-year-old male.

On Tuesday, July 20, after the investigation conducted by the Goldsboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, a warrant was issued for Rashad Cooper for ind ent liberties with a child.

On Wednesday, July 21 at approximately 5 a.m., Cooper was arrested in the 800 block of Olivia Lane by the Goldsboro Police Department Support Services.

He received a $159,000 bond and is currently in the Wayne County Jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, July 22.