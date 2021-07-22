Goldsboro man facing charges of indecent liberties with child

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) –  A Goldsboro man is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child after he was arrested on Wednesday.

On June 28 at approximately 4 a.m., the Goldsboro Police Department took a report of indecent liberties with a child. Officers said the reporting person a 15-year-old juvenile female was involved in a sexual relationship with a 28-year-old male.

On Tuesday, July 20, after the investigation conducted by the Goldsboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, a warrant was issued for Rashad Cooper for ind ent liberties with a child.

On Wednesday, July 21 at approximately 5 a.m., Cooper was arrested in the 800 block of Olivia Lane by the Goldsboro Police Department Support Services.

He received a $159,000 bond and is currently in the Wayne County Jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, July 22.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV