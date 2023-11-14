LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man was killed in a crash that happened Monday night in Lenoir County.

Trooper Rico L. Stephens with the NC State Highway Patrol said they responded at 9:42 p.m. to Washington Street near Whispering Pines Drive in La Grange for a crash involving a pickup truck. The driver, Leshae Doremus, 33, of Goldsboro was traveling north on Washington Street in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with three passengers when officials said she traveled off to the right, overcorrected and traveled off the road to the left.

The truck then rolled over and collided with a tree. One of the passengers, Paul Thompson, 46, of Goldsboro was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passengers. Nicole Pendleton, 37, of Pikeville, and Ayasha Smith, 2, of Goldsboro, were transported to ECU Health in Greenville along with Doremus with serious injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.