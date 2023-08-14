GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police say a man who was riding on a stolen dirt bike was struck by a vehicle and killed Sunday night.

Police responded to a traffic crash just before 7 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of East Elm Street and South Andrews Avenue. Officers found a 29-year-old man, whose name was not released by police, dead at the scene. He was operating a 2017 Kawasaki dirt bike traveling eastbound on Elm Street.

Officials said the dirt bike struck the side of a black 2021 Toyota SUV driven by a 53-year-old woman, whose name was also not released. She was traveling southbound on South Andrews Avenue. The woman was taken by EMS to UNC Health Wayne for further treatment.

The dirt bike was later determined to be stolen from the jurisdiction of the Thomasville Police Department in Davidson County. The traffic crash investigation is still ongoing.