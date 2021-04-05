Goldsboro mom and baby die after collision with dump truck in Johnston County

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say that a baby girl died a day after her mother following a crash with a dump truck Friday afternoon in Johnston County.

Anna Marie Smith Reyes, who was 2-months-old, died at WakeMed Saturday. Her mother, Virginia Guadalupe Reyes, 23, of Goldsboro died during a crash Friday around 1:15 p.m. along N.C. 42 East at Thanksgiving Fire Road, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Reyes was driving a Toyota Camry north along Thanksgiving Fire Road but failed to yield at N.C. 42 for a Peterbilt dump truck, troopers said.

The dump truck was heading east at the time and hit the driver’s side of the Camry. The truck then ran off the road and stopped in a small group of trees during the crash that happened about five miles east of Clayton.

The dump truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.