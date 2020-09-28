Goldsboro officer fires 2 shots at driver who wouldn’t stop near crime scene, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro police officer fired two shots at a driver who wouldn’t slow down or stop when he was driving in the direction of officers investigating a shooting call Monday morning, police said.

Officers were investigating a shooting into an occupied dwelling call in the 700-block of E. Holly Street at approximately 1:19 a.m. when the incident happened, authorities said.

According to police, officers had closed off the street using their vehicles and were collecting evidence at the scene when they noticed that a “silver vehicle approached the scene at a high rate of speed barreling towards them down Holly Street heading east.”

Police said “the driver refused to stop or slow down” and that “fearing for their safety, one officer shot twice at the driver.”

The driver’s car slammed into one of the police vehicles and went off the street and hit a utility pole at 705 E. Holly St., according to officials.

The driver has been identified as Raekwon Unique Wallace, 24, of Richmond, Virginia. The name of the officer has not been released.

Nobody involved was injured, police said.

The incident is being investigated by the Goldsboro Police Investigations unit.

