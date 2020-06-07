Goldsboro officials search for missing kayaker

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Goldsboro Fire Department Water Rescue is currently searching for a kayaker who went missing on the Neuse Rive.

An individual reported that he launched a kayak with a friend with plans to retrieve the kayak at the Wildlife Boat Ramp off 117 South near Mar-Mac.

Both individuals were in the kayak for 15 minutes when the friend had difficulties and fell in to the water.

A rescue was attempted by the survivor, but he lost his grip on the friend who went under and has not been seen since.

The missing individual is 34-year-old Derrick Wooten.

Wooten is a black male and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts.

Arr-Mac Water Response, NC Wildlife, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded to the scene to help Goldsboro Fire Department with the search.

The search was called off at dark Saturday, and resumed Sunday morning.

The search is ongoing with high water conditions, strong currents, and debris in the water due to recent rains across the state.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to call 911 if they have any information that could assist in this search.