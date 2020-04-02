Goldsboro PD: Victim intentionally set on fire during dispute

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) An investigation is underway after police believe a victim was intentionally set on fire during a dispute in Goldsboro.

On Friday around 11:30 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department’s D-Shift Patrol Division responded to a residence on Hickory Street in reference to a report of an assault.

Upon their arrival at the residence, they said they located the victim, Latonya McCoy, suffering from severe burn injuries.

McCoy was taken to Wayne UNC Health and transferred to the burn unit at UNC-Chapel Hill.

The victim is in critical condition.

Police believe the victim was intentionally set on fire during a dispute while in the residence.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit responded.

An active investigation is underway.

The identity of any potential suspect or persons of interest is being withheld at this time, police said..