GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man was killed after being hit by two vehicles while trying to cross a street Wednesday night.

Goldsboro police said they responded to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Berkeley Boulevard and Caudill Avenue. Officers found the body of Willie Hugh Harvey, 64. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Harvey was crossing Berkeley Boulevard on foot when he was struck by a black 2011 Mercedes SUV driven by a 38-year-old man traveling southbound. The victim was then struck by a 2020 International 18-wheeler driven by a 35-year-old man, who was also traveling southbound.

The crash investigation is still ongoing. There was no decision made about any charges as of early Thursday.