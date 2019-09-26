Goldsboro police ask for public’s help to find missing teen boy

Live Now
GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCT) – The Goldsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage boy who was last seen on Wednesday.

Police said 14-year-old Hank Sebourn was last seen on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the area of Ash Street and Herman Street.

If you see Sebourn or have information on his location, call 911 or call Goldsboro Police at 919-705-6572.

