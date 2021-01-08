Goldsboro Police Department announces new majors

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Goldsboro Police Department has selected Phillip Edwards and Paige Learnard as its newest majors. Edwards will oversee Support Services and Learnard will oversee Operations. Both will start their new positions on January 13.

“I look forward to having them both as part of my command staff,” Police Chief Mike West said. “I think both Edwards and Learnard bring a lot of experience and leadership qualities to the table that will benefit not only the department, but also the citizens of Goldsboro as we continue to look for ways to advance the department and be better public servants.”

Learnard has been with the Goldsboro Police Department for 29 years. She has served in the rank of captain since 2016. Learnard’s starting salary is $81,683.66.

Edwards has 28 years of law enforcement experience. He started his career as an officer with the Nashville Police Department in Nashville, N.C. Edwards most recently worked the N.C. State Highway Patrol, where he spent 22 years before retiring as a lieutenant. Edwards’ starting salary is $85,000.