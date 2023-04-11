GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The Goldsboro Police Department has selected Bryant Canady as the new major of the Investigative Services Bureau. Canady will start his new position April 19, with a starting salary of $83,627.64.

Canady has been with the Goldsboro Police Department for 20 years. He was hired in 2003 and assigned to patrol in the Operations Bureau. In 2006, Canady was promoted to corporal in the Operations Bureau. He transferred to Investigations as an investigator in 2007 and was promoted to sergeant in 2013. In 2021, Canady was promoted to captain and assigned to Patrol B-Shift in Operations, where he most recently served.

“I look forward to having Bryant as part of my command staff and working with him as we continue to look for innovative ways to serve and protect our community,” Chief Mike West said.