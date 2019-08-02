The Goldsboro Police Department said Thursday its Citizen Survey is now open, to collect honest feedback on how they can improve their service to the public.
The survey can be completed online from August 1 to August 31, 2019. Paper copies of the Citizen Survey are also available at GPD headquarters, located at 204 South Center Street.
GPD officials say the purpose of the survey is to allow citizens to give their honest feedback on what they think the department is doing well, and how they think the department can improve, in different aspects of its duties and public service.
Goldsboro Police Dept. invites public to take Citizen Survey
