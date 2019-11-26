Goldsboro police investigate shooting that left homeowner injured

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting that left a homeowner injured.

On November 15 around 8:22 a.m., the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 300 block of Maplewood Drive in response to reports of shots being fired.

Upon arriving in the area, police made contact with the resident of 305 Maplewood Drive where it was determined that the property sustained damage from apparent gunshots.

The homeowner, Jenny Sharpless, also sustained non-life threatening injuries from being shot.

She was transported to Wayne UNC Health Care, where she was treated and released.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded and began investigating the incident.

If you have any information contact Investigator Warren at 919-580-4214. Those with information may also remain anonymous by calling or texting Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.