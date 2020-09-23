Goldsboro police investigating 2nd overnight shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a second overnight shooting.

On Tuesday, September 22 at approximately 5:02 a.m., officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 607 S. Slocumb Street.

Once on scene, officers found multiple shell casings.

Shortly after, they were notified of a male who had just been dropped off at Wayne UNC Health Care Emergency Department suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon their arrival at Wayne UNC Health Care ER, they identified the victim as Bennell Dawaine Garner, 36-year old, of Goldsboro.

Garner suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his leg and is expected to be released.

This is an ongoing investigation.