GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are investigating an incident where a 6-year-old was shot in the hand on Sunday.

Officials with the Goldsboro Police Department said around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, they attempted to stop a vehicle traveling north on Wayne Memorial Drive after the vehicle ran several stop lights. The driver pulled over near Wayne Memorial Drive and Ninth Street and told the officer they had an emergency and were heading to UNC Health Wayne in Goldsboro.

The officer then escorted them the rest of the way. Once there, it was discovered a 6-year-old girl was injured from a gunshot wound to the hand. The Investigative Services Bureau and the Crime Scene Unit were contacted and responded.

Officials say the child may have gotten hold of a gun in her home and accidentally shot herself. She was transferred from UNC Health Wayne to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill due to her injuries. She was listed in good condition on Monday morning.