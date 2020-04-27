Goldsboro police investigating assault

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) On Saturday, April 25 at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers from the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert near the 1600 building of Day Circle.

Officers received additional information that a subject may have been shot and minutes later, officers received notification from Wayne UNC Health Care that a subject had arrived at the Emergency Department via personal vehicle.

30-year-old Tavaris Whitfield was suffering from a gunshot wound.

When officers responded to Wayne UNC Health Care and completed an incident report it was determined Whitfield was shot near the 1600 building of Day Circle.

Whitfield was transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville via ambulance and is currently in stable condition.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded along with the Crime Scene Unit.

The case remains under investigation.