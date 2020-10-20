Goldsboro police investigating Monday night shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting that left one person injured.

On Monday, at approximately 7:38 p.m., a ShotSpotter alert was received indicating shots fired in the area of 1717 S. Slocumb Street.

GPD officers responded to the scene and a few moments later, officers received a call from Wayne UNC Health Care informing them that an individual showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

32-year-old, Lindsay Young had been driven to the hospital and was receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Goldsboro Police Investigators responded to the scene.

The investigation continues.

