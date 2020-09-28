Goldsboro police investigating officer-involved shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

On Monday, September 28, at approximately 1:19 a.m., officers with the GPD responded to a “shooting into an occupied dwelling” call at 705 E. Holly Street.

Once on scene, officers closed access to the 700 block of E. Holly Street using their police vehicles.

While the officers were identifying and collecting evidence, a silver vehicle approached the scene at a high rate of speed barreling towards them down Holly Street heading east.

The driver refused to stop or slow down and one officer shot twice at the driver.

The driver’s car struck one of the police vehicles and went off the street, striking a utility pole at 705 E. Holly Street.

The name of the officer-involved is being withheld at this time.

The driver is identified as Raekwon Unique Wallace, 24, of Richmond, Va.

Neither Wallace nor any of the officers were injured.

Goldsboro Police Investigations responded to assume control of the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.