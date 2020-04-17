Goldsboro police investigating Olivia Lane shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday night on Olivia Lane.

On Thursday at approxiamtely 11:07 p.m., officers responded to a shot spotter alert for gunfire in the 800 block of Olivia Lane.

Officers said they found the victim, 27-year-old Orville Patterson Jr., of Pikeville on the side of the road with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was transported to Wayne UNC Health Care by EMS and soon after was transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division and the Crime Scene Unit of the Goldsboro Police Department responded and initiated a criminal investigation into the shooting.

Patterson’s condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation.