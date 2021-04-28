Goldsboro police investigating overdose after 13-year-old girl found unresponsive

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating an overdose after they found a 13-year-old girl unresponsive.

On April 21, officers responded to the Economy Inn located at 802 W. Grantham Street for a reported overdose. Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive 13-year-old female in the parking area.

EMS arrived and transported the victim to Wayne UNC Health Care where she received additional medical care before being released. Investigators and Crime Scene personnel from Goldsboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to initiate an investigation.

On April 23, warrants were secured on 36-year-old Nikki Danielle Wiggs for child abuse. Wiggs was taken into custody by GPD’s Selective Enforcement Unit without incident and transported to the Wayne County Magistrates Office where the warrant was served.

She received a $10,000 bond and was left in the custody of the Wayne County Jail with a first appearance scheduled for April 26.