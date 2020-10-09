Goldsboro police investigating shooting, 1 person injured

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

On Friday, October 9 at approximately9:30 a.m., GPD responded to the intersection of N. William Street and E. Ash Street in reference to a ShotSpotter alert.

Moments later, information was received that a subject had been shot.

The victim, Lamonta Holmes of Goldsboro, was shot multiple times while in a vehicle at the intersection.

Holmes fled the area and went to a convenience store on W. Ash Street where he waited for emergency medical response.

Holmes was taken to UNC Wayne Health Care Emergency Department then transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

His condition is not known.

The Goldsboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit responded.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information is available at this time.