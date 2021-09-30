Goldsboro police investigating Thursday morning homicide

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – On Thursday at approximately 4 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 300 block of S. Leslie Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert indicating that shots were fired.

On the way to that location, officers discovered a vehicle that had crashed into a residence (700 E. Walnut Street). The driver, Dashaunti Lavarious Waters, 28, of Goldsboro, was found deceased in the vehicle from what appears to be gunshot injuries.

The Criminal Investigations Division and the Crime Scene Unit responded and initiated an investigation.

The Goldsboro Police Department is asking for anyone with any information about this incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 919-580-4210 or Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.