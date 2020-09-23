Goldsboro police investigating Wednesday morning shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

On September 23 at approximately 2:46 a.m., Goldsboro police officers responded to the 700 block of E. Holly Street to investigate shots fired and ShotSpotter alert.

The responding officers located the victim, Darius Lamar Chestnut, a 40-year old male, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his face.

Chestnut was transported by EMS to Wayne UNC Healthcare and then airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Investigators with Goldsboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit responded.

Officials said Chestnut’s condition is not known.

This is an ongoing investigation.