Goldsboro police investigating Wednesday night shooting, 1 injured

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

On Wednesday, at approximately 8 p.m. officers responded to 905 First Street to investigate a shooting incident, in which the victim, 35-year-old Antwain Grantham sustained a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Wayne UNC Healthcare in order to receive medical treatment.

Grantham was stabilized and later transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

Goldsboro Police Investigators responded to the scene, and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.