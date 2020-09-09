Goldsboro police: Man dies after jumping out of vehicle, getting hit by another car

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A Mount Olive man was killed when he jumped out of a vehicle and then was hit by another car, Goldsboro police said.

On Thursday at 6:22 a.m., the Goldsboro Police Department was dispatched to the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 70 East at Wayne Memorial Drive regarding a reported traffic crash between a vehicle and pedestrian.

Both westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 70 East were closed while traffic was diverted onto Spence Avenue for the investigation of the incident.

It was determined through the crash investigation that 35-year-old Michael Wayne Pridgen Jr. of Mount Olive was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle being driven by Jessica Lynn Ortiz, also of Mount Olive.

Ortiz and Pridgen were having an argument inside the vehicle when Pridgen opened his passenger door and jumped out of the vehicle while it was still in motion.

Pridgen landed on the roadway and was subsequently struck by another motorist.

Pridgen was transported to Wayne UNC Health Care where he died of his injuries.

Ortiz was cited for driving while license revoked.

No charges will be filed against the driver who struck Pridgen, officials said.