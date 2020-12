GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – On December 12, the Goldsboro Police Department received a report regarding a missing person.

47-year-old Germaine James has not been seen since December 5. James has family members in Wilmington, and he may be traveling to that area.

There are no additional details regarding his disappearance. If you know the whereabouts of Germaine James or have any additional information, contact Inv. K. Prevost of the Goldsboro Police Department at 919-580-4213 or 919-705-6572.