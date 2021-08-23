Goldsboro Police serve juvenile petition against 17-year-old in connection with first-degree statutory rape

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – On July 28, the Goldsboro Police Department received a report of a sexual assault involving a 12-year-old female juvenile.

According to authorities, the alleged crime involved a 17-year-old male puck up the juvenile female, traveling to a location, and engaging in sexual intercourse.

On August 23, after further investigation by the Goldsboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, juvenile petitions were secured on the 17-year-old male for first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sex offense.

The 17-year old suspect was released to his parent. His first court appearance is scheduled for September 2 in Juvenile Court.