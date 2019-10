GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Police are trying to locate a 13-year-old boy reported missing in Goldsboro.

The Goldsboro Police Department said that Paxton N. Best was reported missing on Tuesday.

Best was last seen in the 1800 Block of North Berkeley Boulevard wearing a blue windbreaker a red shirt and black and red pants.

If you have information contact 911 or 919-705-6572.