PITT COUNTY, NC (WNCT) Efforts to reopen our state economy are underway as businesses are working to put measures in place to safely allow customers back in.

According to a recent poll of it's members, The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce states that 75% of their members who responded say they are ready to reopen their business. Out of those who participated 70% said they already have measures in place to do that. These businesses are making social distancing markings and bringing in sanitation workers to deep clean their shops and offices.