GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Goldsboro Police Department is trying to locate a missing juvenile.

17-year-old Kyia Minshew was last seen on Wednesday, May 27 in the 300 block of Piedmont Airline Road in Goldsboro.

If you have any information on Minshew’s whereabouts call 911 or 919-705-6572.