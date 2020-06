GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Goldsboro Police Department is trying to locate a missing juvenile.

15-year-old Aniyah Janae Joyner was reported last seen on Monday, June 1 at approximately 10:45 p.m. in the 1100 Block of Jefferson Court in Goldsboro.

If you have information about Joyner’s location call 911 or 919-705-6572.