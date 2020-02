GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Goldsboro Police Department is trying to locate a missing man last seen in Goldsboro.

Officials said 42-year-old Charles DeAngelo Hayes was reported missing on Wednesday and his family said he was last seen in July of 2019 in Goldsboro.

If you know Charles DeAngelo Hayes’s location or have any information regarding his disappearance contact the Goldsboro Police Department at 9019-705-6572.