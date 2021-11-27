Goldsboro residential home consumed in flames, battalion chief confirms

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A residential home was consumed in flames Friday afternoon, Goldsboro Battalion Chief Underwood said.

Four crews responded to the 1100 block of Slaughter Street just after 2:45 p.m. Friday to a vacant 775-square foot residential home to find it consumed in flames.

Chief Underwood said it took the crews approximately 45 minutes to put out the fire and the home is at a total loss. Additionally, he said the damage and loss of property exceed the tax value of the home.

There were no injuries reported.