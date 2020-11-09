Goldsboro Sunday afternoon shooting injures 2; 1 in critical condition

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

On Sunday at approximately 1:24 p.m. officers with the Goldsboro Police Department received a call of several shots being fired in the area of the 900 block of N. Carolina Street.

When officers arrived on the scene they located several vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.

A short time later officers were notified that a subject named Ramah Basean Lennox arrived at Wayne-UNC Health suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lennox was flown to Vidant Medical Center for further treatment and is in critical condition.

Another subject named Alquan Jermique Dunn arrived at Wayne-UNC Health shortly after Lennox, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dunn was treated for his injuries at Wayne-UNC Health.

Both victims are residents of Goldsboro.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit responded to the incident and initiated an investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing.​