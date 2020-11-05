Goldsboro woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been arrested on drug charges in Goldsboro following a traffic stop.
On Wednesday, officers with the Goldsboro Police Department Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) and Selective Enforcement Unit (SEU) conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of US 70 West in Goldsboro.
Officers arrested 20-year-old Victoria Alexandria Teasley of Goldsboro.
Teasley was charged with:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Driving while license revoked
- Possession of alcohol by an underage person.
She was transported to the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office where she received a $500 bond.
Teasley was then transferred to the custody of the Wayne County Jail.