Goldsboro woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been arrested on drug charges in Goldsboro following a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, officers with the Goldsboro Police Department Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) and Selective Enforcement Unit (SEU) conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of US 70 West in Goldsboro.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Victoria Alexandria Teasley of Goldsboro.

Teasley was charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving while license revoked

Possession of alcohol by an underage person.

She was transported to the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office where she received a $500 bond.

Teasley was then transferred to the custody of the Wayne County Jail.