Goldsboro woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been arrested on drug charges in Goldsboro following a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, officers with the Goldsboro Police Department Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) and Selective Enforcement Unit (SEU) conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of US 70 West in Goldsboro.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Victoria Alexandria Teasley of Goldsboro.

Teasley was charged with:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Driving while license revoked
  • Possession of alcohol by an underage person.

She was transported to the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office where she received a $500 bond. 

Teasley was then transferred to the custody of the Wayne County Jail.

