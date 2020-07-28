Goldsboro woman charged with possession of methamphetamine after traffic stop

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been charged with possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in Goldsboro.

On Friday, July 24, at approximately 8:24 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department’s Selective Enforcement Unit and Gang Suppression Unit were working motel interdiction in the area of Corporate Drive in Goldsboro.

During the operation, a traffic stop was made by officers in the 600 block of Corporate Drive.

The passenger, Jessica Leigh Alonzo, a 34-year-old female of 704 Corporate Drive, was arrested without incident and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

She was placed in the Wayne County Jail under a $500 bond.