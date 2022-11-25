GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 24-year-old Goldsboro woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck shortly after midnight Thursday.

At 12:17 a.m., troopers were called to the 300 block of Perkins Mill Road off of U.S. 70 west of Goldsboro about an overturned vehicle that was on fire, the N.C. Highway Patrol told CBS 17.

There they found a woman, Gabriel Bartlett, deceased.

The Highway Patrol said Bartlett was traveling southbound on the road when the vehicle went off the road and struck a culvert that caused it to overturn on its roof.

Troopers believe high speed was a contributing factor. The wreck is still under investigation.